Back 4 Blood Beta Content Revealed

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today revealed what content players can get their hands on in the upcoming beta.

Players can finally get their hands on the upcoming co-op and PvP shooter with the open beta. Early Access kicks off next weekend on August 5 for those who have pre-ordered the game. Then, on the following weekend, the open beta opens up to everyone. To celebrate the impending launch of the beta, Turtle Rock Studios has revealed what content players get to play come August 5:

Co-Op – Battle the Ridden solo or with friends on two of the game’s co-op maps

PvP – Team up with friends to battle another squad in Swarm mode maps, playing as both the Ridden and Cleaners

Playable Cleaners – Mom, Evangelo, Holly, Walker, and Hoffman

Playable Ridden (Swarm Mode) – Bruiser, Retch, Hocker, Exploder, Crusher, and Stinger

Various weapons and cards to build decks

Fort Hope communal hub

Cross-play and cross-gen

Back 4 Blood launches October 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. The beta will be available on all platforms.