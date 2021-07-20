Back 4 Blood Takes a Bite Out of PC in Latest Trailer

Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios today dropped a new trailer for Back 4 Blood focused on the PC version.

The co-op zombie shooter will ship with plenty of graphic and visual options when it launches on PC. Back 4 Blood’s latest trailer highlights many of the features PC players can expect when the game launches on October 12. The best part? PC players can purchase the game off store of their choosing, whether that be the Microsoft Store, Steam, or the Epic Games Store.

PC players can expect 4K resolution, uncapped framerate, NVIDIA DLSS, and ultrawide and multi-monitor support. You’ll be able to get a taste of these options from August 5-9 during the Early Access open beta, and from August 12-16 when it opens up for everyone. The open beta will also be available on all other platforms, including cross-play and cross-gen support. You can get into the Early Access portion of the open beta by pre-ordering, or possibly by registering at the game’s website.

Back 4 Blood launches October 12 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.