Bandai Namco Unveils Digimon Seeker Project

Digimon loves branching out with brand new ideas from the Vital Bracelet to the most recent TCG to tons of other projects here and there. The latest came in the form of an announcement from DigiCon and was unveiled towards the end of the showing. Digimon Seeker is a multimedia protect that will span various formats such as novels, the Vital Bracelet and more in the coming months. It follows 19-year old Eiji Nagasumi who finds his fate intertwined with the digital world in brand new ways that he’ll need help from others in order to sort though. The novel will be localized in English starting on April 3 so fans won’t need to wait to be able to experience the story alongside everyone else.

Check out the first trailer for Digimon Seekers below: