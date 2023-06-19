Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster Receives New Trailer with Official Release Date

Fans of the original Baten Kaitos and Monolith Soft’s titles have been excited for the brand new revival of Baten Kaitos, one of their earlier titles from when Monolith worked hand in hand with Bandai Namco. These titles haven’t seen the light of day since their time on the GameCube so their HD Remaster gained a lot of excitement given the original prices had gone up quite significantly over the years. Now we’re looking likely to get the most definitive version of the two Baten Kaitos titles complete with a slew of new quality of life features to make sure it’s more enjoyable than ever before! Players take on the role of a guardian spirit possessing the protagonist who relies on a bond of trust with those around them. Depending on the answers the player chooses, that level of trust will change and alter their bond and ability to work together in battle. A stronger bond between the player and the protagonist makes for an easier time in battle, so the two must work together in order to make the most of their time with one another!

The GameCube came out quite a long time ago at this point so it’s no surprise that some nice changes are warranted to make the Baten Kaitos experience all the more enjoyable. First up is the instant KO ability which as the name implies will allow players to fell their opponents in one fell swoop. If things are feeling a bit slow then no worries as the speed of both regular gameplay and combat can be increased up to a whopping 300% to make things go by much faster for those ready and raring to get through it. A helpful no encounters mode also does away with battles that are more in the way when trying to progress to the next area. There are also a handful of system settings to help general game progress such as the magnus sort function and the plain ‘ol help function for useful information at any time! Those who are on the edge of their seat waiting only have a mere 3 months to go as Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is planning to launch on September 14 exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

To learn even more about the upcoming remaster check out the official website here and check out the latest trailer with a good look at even more gameplay below: