Become the Ultimate Product Inspector in Aperture Desk Job

Ever wanted to have the fantastically entertaining job of insuring products work before they go out for sale? Well look no further than the newly announced Aperture Desk Job. This free playable short has players sitting at their desk examining all manner of objects as unusual things appear to unfold over time. For those familiar with Steam’s other fairly popular series Portal they’ll be happy to know it takes place in the same universe, so many can likely expect a similar level of enjoyable humor as well. It’s worth noting in particular this title will be completely free and has been made with the Steam Deck in mind. For the full level of immersion one could even sit back and play it at a desk if they so desire.

This free palyable short will be available starting March 1. Check out the little teaser trailer below: