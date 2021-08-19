Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Unleashes New Gameplay Trailer

The Rocky series has been a part of gaming for almost 35 years and the next game in the series takes the mobile hit Big Rumble Boxing and combines its fast-paced gameplay with the Rocky franchise. It’s hard to believe that it’s been since 2007 when we’ve last seen a Rocky game outside of VR – with Rocky Balboa on the PSP in 2007. Creed Champions features many characters from both the Rocky and Creed franchises, from some of Rocky’s greatest foes like Ivan Drago and Clubber Lang to Adonis Creed’s foes like Danny Wheeler and Viktor Drago.

One problem that prior Rocky games have had is sluggish action and with the Big Rumble Boxing framework, that won’t be an issue. Creed: Rise to Glory on VR platforms showed how good a job Survios can do with the series and after so many attempts over the years to make a great game that honored the franchise’s legacy, their game finally did that in VR form and can now do it in non-VR form. We’ll have a chance to see how Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions turns out when it hits the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on September 3.