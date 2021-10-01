Blaze and the Monster Machines Axle City Racers Launches Now

Get ready to rev your engines with Blaze and the Monster Machines! The kid-focused animated series is now taking the fast-paced fun to video games. Blaze and the Monster Machines Axle City Racers is available now for fans and gamers of all ages.

This racing game lets you zoom through courses from Axle City to the Monster Dome. Play as Blaze, Starla, Pickle, Crusher, and others grabbing power-ups around the tracks in an attempt to win first place. Customize your looks in the garage for cool style. Up to four players can join in split-screen multiplayer mode. STEM features have also been included in the game for kids to learn as they play.

The game is available for PS4, Switch, Xbox One and PC. Check out the launch trailer below for an action-packed look.