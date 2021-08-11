Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Coming to Switch as a Timed Console Exclusive

Jet Set Radio has been long dormant – despite the franchise’s two entries being top-shelf. Last year, it was announced that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was coming to PC and aimed to offer a similar blend of grinding, tricks, paint, and funk music – but for modern devices. Nintendo’s August 11 Indie World event started off with the announcement that this game wasn’t just coming to consoles – but it’s coming to the Switch first with a week of console exclusivity. This means that Switch owners will be able to enjoy this game wherever they are and can enjoy it on a TV or on the go. We also now know that it will be released in 2022 – so while a quarter wasn’t released, at least we have something to act as a guidepost for its eventual release.