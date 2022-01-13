Boomerang Fu Available Now for PS4, PS5

The boomerang was once the peak of weaponry and tool-usage has now become a quirky video game gimmick. Of course it’s been a primary piece of equipment in various game over the years, it has become the main source of destruction in Boomerang Fu. Already available on Switch, PC and Xbox, the game is now available on PS4 and PS5.

In Boomerang Fu you participate in chaotic co-op action as various adorable characters. Up to six players can join and wield unique weapons. There are different levels that could hinder your projectiles and even hazards causing your demise. Power-ups will give you a boost during combat and rule changes allows gameplay to mix it up.

Check out the trailer below for a look at this fast-paced frenzied party game to play with friends.