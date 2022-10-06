Bowser Storms the Big Screen in the Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer

It’s finally here at last, the first official look at The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and with this first look it might just be safe to say we’re in for a treat. Thanks to the collaborative effort of Nintendo and Illumination we get to see Bowser, Mario, Toad and even a sneak peak at Luigi in their movie appearances in addition to a couple other smaller characters. The short trailer gives us an extra close look at the King of Koopas himself as Bowser storms an icy castle and finds himself in possession of a super star.

Get ready for The Super Mario Bros. Movie when it begins airing on April 7. Check out the first trailer below: