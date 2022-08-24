Brace Yourself Games Announces Rift of the Necrodancer

The indie rhythm game hit known as Crypt of the Necrodancer has seen some wild levels of success over the years since release. From being a fantastic title on its own to creating a fantastic crossover with the Legend of Zelda in Cadence of Hyrule. Now today we got the announcement of a brand new title in the series with some great new rhythm twists. Rift of the Necrodancer follows the main protagonist Cadence once more as a dangerous Rift has open and she along with her friends are working hard to close it once and for all! The gameplay seems like an interesting mix of three lowering notes, and what appears to be some rhythm heaven inspired minigames mixed in.

There’s no release date at this time but it is currently planned to launch on Steam. Check out the official trailer below: