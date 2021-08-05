Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Warzone Season 5 Details Revealed

Activision, Treyarch, and Raven Software today pulled back the curtain on Season 5 for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Call of Duty: Warzone.

The next season for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone arrives on August 12. Though we’re entering the late-stage of the game’s lifecycle, Season 5 includes a ton of new content that should keep multiplayer fans happy. Warzone and Zombies also get an infusion of new content.

On the multiplayer front, Black Ops Cold War is getting four new 6v6 maps and one new 2v2/3v3 map during the season. At launch, players can participate in matches on brand new map Echelon, or take a trip down memory lane on classic Call of Duty: Black Ops II map Slums. During the season, the game will get the Black Ops II map Drive-in and Call of Duty: Black Ops’ Zoo map. The new 2v2/3v3 map is Showroom, which takes place in an abandoned shopping mall.

Multiplayer also gets an infusion of game modes, including the new Double Agent mode. In it, 10 players are assigned Double Agent, Investigator, and Operative roles. Double Agents work to sabotage the team by killing them off or setting off explosive charges, the Investigator can find clues to figure out who the Double Agents are, and Operative must work together to identify and eliminate the Double Agents before it’s too late. It’s a real ‘Among Us’ mode. The fan-favorite Demolition mode also returns later this season.

The new season also packs a series of new earnable weapons that can be used across every mode. On the Battle Pass players can find the EM2 Assault Rifle at Tier 15 and the TEC-9 SMG at Tier 31. Players can also earn the Cane melee weapon and Marshal pistol by completing in-game challenges.

Zombies will recieve a new Perk, Field Upgrade, and Support Weapon. There’s also a new Outbreak region (Collateral), the new Transport Objective for Outbreak, as well as the Tank vehicle.

Moving over to Warzone, the game mode gets two brand new perks. Combat Scout highlights a hit enemy in bright orange and pings them for your teammates. The other is Tempered, which improves the durability of efficiency of armor. When using this Perk, you only need two Armor Plates to get full armor. There’ll also be two new points of interests, Mobile Broadcast Stations and a secret that will be revealed later.

Finally in terms of game modes within Warzone, the Gulag is being replaced yet again. This time, it’ll be modeled after the Black Ops map Rush. Specifically, the paintball arena. There’s also Clash, a Warzone game mode that pits squads in a giant game of Team Deathmatch on Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Season 5, like all other seasons, is free for all players.