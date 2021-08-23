Call of Duty: Vanguard Alpha Announced for PlayStation Consoles

Sledgehammer Games has announced an exclusive alpha for PlayStation gamers to test out Call of Duty: Vanguard’s new large player count game mode, Champion Hill.

PlayStation players will get the first opportunity to try out Call of Duty: Vanguard ahead of the open beta and full release next weekend. From August 27 at 10am PT through August 29 at 10am PT, all PS5 and PS4 players can download and participate in the Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha. During that time, they’ll get a taste of the title’s brand new mode, Champion Hill.

Champion Hill is a tournament-style, multi-map, multi-life game mode and is an evolution of Gunfight and Gunfight Tournaments in Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War. In the mode, your 2v2 or 3v3 sqauds compete in a round-robin deathmatch tournament with the goal of eliminating opposing teams by depleting their lives. The action takes place one on large map split into unique arenas; Airstrip, Trainyard, Market, and Courtyard. Players will alternate between them each round, earning cash that can be spent at the Buy Station to acquire new weapons, equipment, Perks, and Killstreaks.

The alpha test is open and available for all PS5 and PS4 players regardless of whether you’ve pre-ordered the game. You can start pre-loading the alpha starting August 23 at 3am PT.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches November 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.