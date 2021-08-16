Call of Duty: Vanguard Officially Announced, Reveal Coming this Week

Activision and Sledgehammer Games today officially announced the next entry in the Call of Duty series, Call of Duty: Vanguard.

After months of rumors and speculation, the next Call of Duty has been officially announced. Sledgehammer Games today dropped a teaser for the game, confirming the rumored World War II setting. The trailer and released artwork also confirm that the story will follow four different characters. Locations teased include a sniper outpost in the snow, a quarry, a forest, and a beach.

Much like with the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War reveal, Call of Duty: Vanguard will be revealed at 10:30am PT within Call of Duty: Warzone. Players will participate in the Battle of Verdansk and experience the worldwide reveal. To celebrate the announcement, players who partake in any Warzone match between 9:30am and 10:29am PT can earn Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP.

Be sure to check back on August 19 for the full reveal. Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected to launch this holiday season on current-gen and last-gen consoles as well as PC.