Capcom Shares the Arrival of a Familiar Face in Title Update 4 of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

The latest free update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is releasing in less than a week, and Capcom has shown us just what we can expect for those wanting to rush right into the latest challenging battles! The first big reveal was none other than Velkhana, the flagship monster featured in Monster Hunter World: Iceborne. This fearsome elder dragon made quite the formidable foe, and is likely to put a stop to many hunters thinking they can take it down with ease. In addition to this we also got a look at Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax, a new harder variant of the terrifying jet-like elder dragon. We also got looks at upcoming details for anomaly quests, DLC and a brand new Canyne outfit that lets them run around looking exactly like Velkhana! Hunters will be able to ride around on their Velkhana-styled Canyne all day if they like which was just the Monster Hunter Stories representation fans were looking for.

Check out all the full details of the latest Title Update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak below and be prepared when it releases on February 7.