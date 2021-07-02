Capcom Showcases Co-Op Gameplay for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

In the first Monster Hunter Stories there was no cooperative play to speak of, and instead the only way to play with friends was to take them on in head to head battles. Stories 2 is fixing that up, with multiplayer focused quests that offer cool rewards that can’t be found in the main overworld and push for players to enjoy their time with others. Not to worry for those who can’t find a friend, as these can be played with NPC companions as well for those who want to enjoy their time solo. Anyone really wanting that familiar cooperative spirit of Monster Hunter though can be sure to get a kick out of some challenging fights that await them in this new mode.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches on July 9. Check out the co-op gameplay below: