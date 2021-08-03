Carmageddon Content Coming to WreckFest

Bugbear Interactive’s WreckFest has carved a nice niche out for itself for those craving not only high-quality racing, but also a bit of mayhem in the mix. Fans of the Dreamcast gem Demolition Racer will be right at home with it. The game has also gained traction as a recent PS+ game for PS5 owners, meaning that potential players may already have access to the game and not even know it. New Carmageddon content includes two events on the “Bleak City” and “Death Canyon” tracks while also allowing players to unlock the Eagle R from Carmageddon: Max Damage — the latest entry in the series.

The Carmageddon content features both weekly and monthly events, with the monthly event focusing on the “Bleak City” map and allowing players to rack up as big a score as possible in three minutes. The weekly event focuses on a death race with checkpoint racing and also rival-wrecking and zombie-squashing in the mix. The addition of silly green goo-filled zombies and 2D sprites for them is hilarious to see and all of this content is part of a free update to the game available today.

Check out a trailer detailing the update below: