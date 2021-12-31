Experience the Tales of the Abyss Anime on the Official YouTube Channel

While playing the original game is definitely the best way to experience Tales of the Abyss, for many it’s hard to get on PS2 or 3DS respectively. For those desperate to just get a bit of the story, or just see one of the best entries in the series animated, the official Tales YouTube channel has people covered as they plan to start uploading an episode every week starting January 1, 2022. The anime has been notoriously abridged in some regards so players won’t get the same exact experience as the 60- 80 hour game, but it’s a delight that it will be readily available with English subtitles.

The first episode is already available for those curious to check it out, and be sure to check back weekly to watch all the episodes: