Celebrate the First Anniversary of Pokemon Unite with Brand New Upcoming Characters

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost a year since Pokemon Unite first launched, and with that celebration comes an appropriate event to celebrate in addition of the announcement of three brand new playable characters with three mystery ones to come in the future. The three playable Pokemon we know of includes Glaceon, Buzzwole and Tyranitar releasing this month with the next three coming in September but are currently unannounced. In addition to this there is a slew of events currently ongoing along side this anniversary that will give more playable characters and some extra goodies to go along with it.

Take a peak at just what to expect from Pokemon Unite in the anniversary video below: