Celebrate the New Year with Mario Kart Tour’s First 2022 Event

As the penguin festival wraps up to a close in Mario Kart Tour, they get ready to prepare for an exciting New Year event bringing a slew of characters with new costumes to have a chance at getting to drive around with. The major new character is the iconic Meowser, dressed in style and ready to race in his castle from Mario Kart 7 on 3DS. A few other characters return in style to give players a chance to earn them as well, prepared to party and race their hearts out on the track.

There’s no set date for the New Years event yet, but players can get ready and look forward to it with the latest teaser video below: