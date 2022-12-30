Check Out a Short Clip of More Gameplay from Suikoden I & II HD Remaster

Fans have been wildly excited for the return of Suikoden after quite a few years of absence. As we get ever closer to release it’s always a delight to see a little bit more gameplay of what’s to come in this brand new remaster. The short clip this time gives fans a look at rune attacks which were powerful magic in the original. Here we watch two characters wipe the floor with this powerful magic and prepare to take down the tougher enemy of the bunch.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster is aiming to release sometime in 2023. Check out the short clip below: