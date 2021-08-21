Check Out Some No More Heroes 3 Boss Fight Gameplay

No More Heroes 3 is right around the corner to release, and with that comes players wanting to see even more little glimpses of gameplay. This time around they’re showcasing an entire boss fight against Gold Joe for players to take a look at. Obviously those who don’t want spoilers will want to avoid it, but it’s a great look at just how nice the gameplay looks when it’s fully in action against a tougher enemy they’ll encounter as Travis.

No More Heroes 3 launches on August 27. Check out the boss fight gameplay below: