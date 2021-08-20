Check out the Gameplay Test for Black Myth: WuKong

Black Myth: WuKong has been quietly in the background for quite some time now, releasing little bits of information here and there. Now we have yet another look at about 12 minutes of gameplay for interested players to sink their teeth into, in addition to it running on Unreal Engine 5. We get a nice look at the UI looking fairly clean and sleek for the fast-paced action, and just getting to see the iconic Monkey King in action is always a welcome treat.

There’s no set date for Black Myth: WuKong just yet but check out the latest gameplay below: