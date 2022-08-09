Check Out the New Inclusions Coming to Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak’s Free Update Tomorrow

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has had planned regular updates since before launch, and today we got our first look at all that’s to be included in the first title update! This includes the previously revealed Lucent Nargacuga and Seething Bazelgeuse in addition to the newly announced Gold Rathian and Silver Rathalos to round out all the new monsters. In addition to this there are brand new anomaly quests making their way to take on plus the inclusion of entirely new investigations which range in difficulty to make for challenging new quests to overcome. Investigations also link into the brand new ability to make armor stronger with new skills that can be equipped with items from investigations in order to encourage hunters to reach new feats of accomplishment.

The first major title update is planned to launch tomorrow, August 10. All this and a few more tidbits, including new paid DLC, can be seen in the video below: