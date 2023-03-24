Check Out the Official New Trailer for Pokemon Horizons: The Series

We’ve waited for quite a while to have an official name finally revealed for the latest Pokemon anime and we got not just that but even more! Our brand new title is Pokemon Horizons, and much like before we know we’re following along with Liko and Roy on their adventure in Paldea to uncover truths behind their mysterious items and fight against a mysterious group of people seemingly trying to stop them! Liko is joined with her only Pokemon we know so far which is Sprigatito alongside Roy with his Fuecoco, Friede with his Captain Pikachu and many others we’ve yet to meet. This new trailer also teases the shiny Rayquaza we saw before, seemingly terastalized, and many more exciting new things to look forward to!

Pokemon Horizons begins airing in Japan this April with no official word yet on its release elsewhere. Check out the official subtitled trailer below: