Check Out the Upcoming Universal Studios Japan Collaboration with Monster Hunter

At this point there has been a long history with Universal Studios Japan, or USJ, collaborating with Monster Hunter for some really cool sets. This time around the theme is extremely Japanese in both weapon and armor design making for a wonderfully fitting collab. Those wanting to dress the part can participate in two different event quests that reward items to craft either the armor or weapons, which includes a long sword and bow, in addition to gear for both Palamute and Palico companions. Those looking to dress their best don’t have to wait long either as the collaboration is starting on January 21.

Take a closer look at the USJ collaboration below: