Check Out the Wide Variety of New Details Shared for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The entirely new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has released, and in it we get a good taste of the many different adventures trainers will experience during their time in Paldea. The most obviously is the Pokemon League path which requires players to take on gyms and make it to the ending that awaits them in order to attempt to become champion. There’s also the path of legends which includes facing off against gigantic Pokemon seemingly causing problems that need to learn a good leason. Then finally was the reveal of the new Team Star who stand in the way of proper school behavior as the game’s rebellious teens out to cause problems. The bosses of Team Star ride around in their appropriately named Starmobiles and offer challenging fights to try and stop anyone getting in the way of their fun.

Of course it wouldn’t be a Pokemon trailer without, of course, a variety of new Pokemon. The three new Pokemon officially revealed include Klawf, a rock type Pokemon, Armarogue, a fire and psychic type pokemon along with Ceruledge who is a fire and ghost type. In addition to this it seems there may have been a fourth hidden Pokemon featured in the trailer on the car that team Star uses, but it’s hard to confirm at this time definitively.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch on November 18 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. Check out the latest trailer below: