Chibig Studios Announces Mika and the Witch’s Mountain

During a meaty set of announcements, Chibig Studios revealed a couple of their upcoming titles. The Summer of Mara developers released a teaser trailer for a couple of projects, one of which being Mika and the Witch’s Mountain. It shares lots of similarities to Studio Ghibli’s Kiki’s Delivery Service, so it’ll make for a fun homage.

This wholesome title lets you explore an island town as Mika an apprentice witch. She flies around on her broom to help townspeople make their deliveries. You can earn upgrades but be sure not to drop or damage items in-flight. The game doesn’t feature any combat as it’s meant to be a relaxing, quaint exploration game. However, speaking with characters lets you learn more about their backgrounds which offers a bit more content. It is supposedly going to be a short romp of an adventure appealing to a wide audience.

Check out the video below for a look at charming animation and gameplay of Mika in action. Then, visit the Steam page to get more details.