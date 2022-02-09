Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Announced

Square-Enix announced today that the rumors of a remastered Chrono Cross are in fact true. Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition will be released for PC, PlayStation 4, Switch and Xbox on April 7. This remastered version will include many updates to the classic but the most notable is the inclusion of Radical Dreamers – Le Trésor Interdit -, the 1996 text game that lays the foundation for Chrono Cross. Some of the updates include 3D converted to HD that can be toggled on or off by the player, brand new artwork and character redesign by Nobuteru Yuuki, refined background music by Yasunori Mitsuda, the option to switch enemy encounters on or off, background filter feature, battle enhancement features, auto-battle function, French, Italian, German and Spanish localization, switch between imitation pixel font and HD font and the choice between using the original graphics or newly updated HD ones.

Additionally, for the first time fans in the west will be able to order the Music Box Chrono Cross – Scars of Time. Originally only available as Chrono Cross concert merchandise, this music box features original music by Yasunori Mitsuda. This item can be pre-ordered from the Square-Enix store and will begin shipping in October.