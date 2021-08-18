Classic Features Return in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl

The Pokémon Company today dropped a new trailer for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl confirming the return of many fan-favorite features.

The generation 4 remakes got a treasure trove of new details dropped today. While there are likely to be many fans that remain unhappy with the direction of these remakes versus previous ones, others will be happy to know that many classic features are returning.

Probably the most important returning feature are the Underground and Secret Bases. Players will be able to explore the revamped Underground and create Secret Bases. The content of the Secret Bases will then influence a brand new feature, Pokémon Hideaways. These secret areas house unique Pokémon you won’t find roaming the wild. In the trailer, numerous Pokémon unavailable in the Diamond and Pearl Pokédex can be seen, including Togekiss, Houndoom, Yanma, and Dusknoir. Pokémon Hideaways might be the game’s attempt to integrate Pokémon Platinum’s Pokédex overhaul into the remakes.

Other returning features include the revamped Pokémon Super Contests, the ability to customize your character’s clothing, the Union Room for battling and trading, and the ability for Pokémon to follow you in the overworld. What appears to be missing is any integration of Pokémon Platinum’s content, which fixed many of the original Diamond and Pearl’s shortcomings. Hopefully, The Pokémon Company will address Platinum’s status in the future. Both HeartGold and SoulSilver as well as Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire incorporated some elements of their generation’s third titles (Crystal and Emerald) into the titles, so hopefully we’ll see some of Platinum in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launch November 19 on Switch. A special edition Nintendo Switch Lite featuring Dialga and Palkia will launch on November 5.