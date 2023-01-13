Co-op Roguelike Shoulders of Giants Reveals Release Date Trailer

Join the most unorthodox duo of a frog and his robot buddy as they attempt to bring back light to a dark universe. Shoulders of Giants is an colorful sci-fi roguelike where players can simultaneously control a sword-wielding robot and a gun-slinging space frog. Tap into the spirit of cooperation, with up to four-person co-op, by bringing friends along to cut through waves of enemies in this quest to save the galaxy.

Players can even customize their own dynamic duo with cosmetics that are unlockable in-game, but the title is currently offering exclusive pre-order skins as a bonus. Those that pre-order now will also receive 20% off during the pre-order period. Exclusive to PC Epic Games Store and Xbox consoles, the title releases on January 26.

Take a look at the robot-amphibian alliance below in a new release date trailer: