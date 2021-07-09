Codemasters Releases F1 2021 Launch Trailer

In anticipation of F1 2021 launching next week for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC, Codemasters and EA Sports have released the launch trailer for the game. F1 2021 is the official video game of the 2021 Formula One season, which means all cars, drivers and circuits will be present in the game.

Three new courses, Portimao, Imola and Jeddah, will be available post launch for free. The game will features a new narrative mode called Braking Point, which will traverse through three seasons. Career Mode will also feature Real-World Start, which allows players to jump into a Career at any point in the Formula One season.

Check out the trailer below: