Creature Keeper Announced with Reveal Trailer

Catching them all and training up parties are key gameplay elements to a number of titles. Pokémon, Dragon Warrior and more recently, Monster Crown, to name a couple. Now, a new addition to the genre has been announced as Creature Keeper.

Through your journey you are on the search for answers as to why creatures are becoming sick. Befriend an assortment of them to build as your party and upgrade their abilities using items and a tier tree. Customize your equipment and their unique powers using the Pocket Garden. They will lend a helping hand during battles throughout varying levels.

Currently, there is no release date available for Creature Keeper. However, you can check out the reveal trailer below and visit its Steam page.