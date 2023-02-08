Decapolice Teaser Shows Off Sleuthing in Cyberspace

Today’s Nintendo Direct unveiled tons of upcoming titles for Switch, including the upcoming cyberspace RPG: Decapolice. Join agent Harvard and his gang as they jack into the Broadstone Police Center’s Special Investigations Unit. These investigators will enter the Decasim: a virtual space for detective training that is copied directly from reality. Within this virtual world, players will be tasked with solving puzzles, collecting clues and coming to important conclusions that may lead to team battles. Yet, all is not as it appears, as a mysterious hacker has dealt a blow to the system and has been deleting necessary data for Harvard and his team to do their jobs. Will the team be able to stop this nemesis?

With no official release date yet, Decapolice is slotted for a 2023 launch. Get to sleuthing with the teaser trailer below: