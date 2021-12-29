Deep Rock Galactic Launching Jan 4 for PS4, PS5

Don’t just whistle while you work, blast some bugs too. Deep Rock Galactic released in May 2020 on Xbox One and PC but more players will now be able to give things a try when it launches January 4 for PS4 and PS5.

In Deep Rock Galactic you and others make up a team of space dwarves to complete various objectives through procedurally generated caverns. Some missions include eliminating hordes of bug aliens or mining for minerals. Whatever the case may be, you’ve got to work together. Choose from different classes of gunner, driller, engineer and scout then make upgrades along the way to be better equipped for the job at hand.

Check out the launch trailer below and visit the official website for more information.