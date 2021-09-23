Deltarune Chapter 2 now Available on Select Consoles

Deltarune was a smashing surprise last week when it came out of the blue to PC, and today during the Nintendo direct it was also revealed to be making its way to consoles as well. In addition to launching on Switch, Chapter 2 is also now available on PS4 completely for free much like the first chapter. The new chapter is available via a simple update to Chapter 1, so if players still have it all they’ll need to do is let it update and get playing on the continued adventure from the first or start entirely fresh on a new run.

Be sure to check out Deltarune Chapter 2 available now on Switch and PS4 and check out the release trailer below: