Devolver and Massive Monster Reveal Cult of the Lamb

Leading up to Gamescom 2021, Devolver teased a new game to be revealed, one from developers Massive Monster. Heck, they even teased it in their merchandise, with the USB sticks from E3’s Devolver Max Pass Plus swag bundles containing a mysterious video teasing the game. And now Opening Night Live has revealed the game proper: Cult of the Lamb, an action/adventure roguelike game due out in Early 2022, whose reveal you can check out below.

Appropriately enough, the game sees you playing as a possessed lamb about to be sacrificed, saved at the last minute by a mysterious benefactor, one of the supernatural variety. Of course, as payment for this help, your new dark lord needs you to gather more worshipers, meaning the lamb now ironically has to become the shepherd. So in a mixture of dungeon crawling and base-building, you need to recruit new followers, gather resources for your cult, perform dark ritual, weed out the false prophets, and defeat rival cults for dominance. Cult of the Lamb will be out for PC and consoles in Early 2022, when eager players can begin their forbidden worship.