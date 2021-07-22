DICE Announces New Community Focused Mode for Battlefield 2042

EA, DICE, and Ripple Effect Studios today announced a brand new game mode for Battlefield 2042, Battlefield Portal.

Battlefield 2042 will launch with three game modes in October. The classic and beloved multiplayer experience, the still mysterious Hazard Zone, and Battlefield Portal, a brand new community-driven experience. Created by Ripple Effect Studios, players can use Battlefield Portal to create a unique Battlefield experience.

Battlefield Portal includes maps, weapons, gadgets, and vehicles from Battlefields 1942, Bad Company 2, 3, and 2042. The new creative tools give players the power to create, share, and discover unexpected battles and experiences with no strings attached.

“Battlefield Portal is truly a love letter to our passionate and long-time fans,” says Justin Wiebe, senior design director at Ripple Effect Studios. “We’ve created a set of tools that really gives the community the chance to create their own signature Battlefield experiences, while also bringing back these iconic Battlefield classics for our veteran players to revel in and our new players to experience for the first time.”

The maps included with Battlefield Portal include all 7 Battlefield 2042 maps as well as Battle of the Bulge and El Alamein from Battlefield 1942, Arica Harbor and Valparaiso from Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Caspian Border and Noshahr Canals from Battlefield 3. All maps have been remade to include destruction and environmental effects. No word yet on if these six maps will be playable in the standard multiplayer.

Battlefield Portal launches with Battlefield 2042 on October 22 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One.