Discover a Whole New Adventure in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The countdown to the latest Pokemon adventure is growing ever closer, and we’ve yet again been gifted with another teaser trailer to get players excited. There’s only a few snippits of new gameplay in this one, but it’s exciting nonetheless as every day we move further towards a type of adventure that players aren’t even sure what to fully expect from. It looks like a grand time so far, so one can only imagine it’ll be fun to really get started in the Hisui region in a little over two weeks time.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28. Take a look at the latest teaser trailer below: