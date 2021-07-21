Discover the Dark Secrets of Clan Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima’s Upcoming Expansion

Sucker Punch Productions today dropped new details about the upcoming Iki Island expansion in Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut’s most prized addition lies in it’s new story expansion, which takes Jin to Iki Island to confront a new threat. In the expansion, Jin discovers that a mysterious Mongol tribe has taken control of Iki led by a shaman called Ankhsar Khatun, or “the Eagle.” To defeat this new threat, Jin must travel to Iki island, confront this dangerous new enemy, and uncover the dark past of Clan Sakai.

Iki Island will differ from Tsushima in a few ways. The land was long ago abandoned by the samurai, creating a power vacuum that raiders and criminals were more than happy to fill. Much like the base game, Jin will go toe-to-toe with hostile enemies, hear new legends, and acquire new techniques. He’ll also find new personal stories to tackle. All-in-all, Sucker Punch is describing the expansion as a story of healing, something we could all use after the year we’ve had.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches on December 20 on PS5 and PS4. If you already own the game on PS4, you can upgrade to the PS4 version of the Director’s Cut for $19.99, or to the PS5 version for $29.99.