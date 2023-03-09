Dive in the Futuristic World of Decapolice in the Latest Teaser Trailer

We saw Decapolice’s first major debut in the Nintendo Direct last month that gave us a look into this brand new futuristic adventure by Level-5 which rang rather familiar for fans of their older titles. Now we’re getting to see a second new teaser trailer that shows off new glimpses of gameplay, story and the characters we’ll be spending our time with. There’s a dark story at play here with mysterious enemies causing harm to the city and it will require a strong team to take them down and put a stop to it all before it’s too late! With a mix of investigation and unique looking combat, Decapolice feels like the right kind of twist on the adventure genre that people have been itching to get their hands on.

Decapolice is aiming to release in 2023 for Switch and PlayStation. Take a peek at the latest trailer below: