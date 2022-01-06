Dive into a Brand New Overview Trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Players are ever excited the closer we get to the release of the big brand new Pokemon title later this month. The brand new overview trailer at the moment is only in Japanese, but takes players through what to expect when we get the release in a little over three weeks. Nothing new in particular is shown off but we do see a couple elements in more detail such as fighting Noble Pokemon and better looks at areas teased in previous trailers such as what is assumed to be Stark Mountain among other areas.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches on January 28. Check out the 6-minute overview trailer below: