Doom Eternal Gets a Power Boost Today With Update 6

Doom Eternal’s next big update is here. With Update 6 fans are getting a suite of upgrades for the current generation of consoles and a nice helping of extra content on top of it. Starting with the extra content, players can now enjoy a new master level set in Taras Nabad: the capital of Argent D’Nur. This city was once the scene of a large scale invasion by demonic forces, but fortunately the Doom Slayer was there to make them pay for it.

In addition to the new master level, fans are also getting a new Battlemode map: Corrosion. This along with several fixes and optimizations should help the game’s multiplayer feel better for those still enjoying it. As for the current generation upgrades, each platform is getting their own particular set. Check out the chart below for all the details.

DOOM Eternal is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch.