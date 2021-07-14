Doom Slayer figma Figure Available for Pre-Order

Doom has been an awesome series since starting 1993 and truly paved a new path for the shooter genre. The most recent title came last year in the form of DOOM Eternal to very good reviews. Now, a new collectible based on the Slayer from the game is open for pre-order.

This Doom Slayer figma features a highly detailed build with bulging veins and heavy duty armor. Articulated joints and assorted hand pieces allow the figure to be posed in dynamic style. Accessories of the Chainsaw, Super Shotgun, Crucible Blade and BFG-9000 can all be wielded. Each one is extremely detailed to match the in-game designs.

Pre-orders are open starting now and ends on August 26. However, it won’t be available to own until May 2022. Tear Hell a new one by adding this new figma figure to your collection.