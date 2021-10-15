Downloads and Pre-Orders Open for Pokémon 25: The Album

Pokémon fans range from young to old, all with their own favorites and memories. That even extends to chart-topping musicians who also love the Pokémon series. In continuation of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary, an album of original songs is available for download.

Pokémon 25: The Album features songs by Katy Perry, Post Malone, Cyn, Vince Staples and more artists who’ve incorporated Pokémon and related themes into the lyrics. There are also remix versions from ZHU just to change things up. Fans can download or listen to the album on Amazon Music, Spotify, iTunes Store, Tidal and other services. There is also Pokémon 25: The Album merchandise available to order. The physical vinyl album itself will release in February 2022 but you can place pre-orders now.

Take a look at the promotional video below, some of the induvial stories in the links above and enjoy some Pokémon tunes.