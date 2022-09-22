Dragon Quest Treasures Shares a Closer Look at Mechanics in the English Overview Trailer

A while back we got a look at an overview trailer for Dragon Quest Treasures in Japanese and today we got just that but in English for many more people to take a look at and understand! After discovered two strange creatures, Erik and Mia set off on a treasure hunting adventure that will take them far across a new land known as Draconia. They’ll need to befriend monsters along the way in order to progress through the world and find one another once more in a world filled with peril and monsters.

Dragon Quest Treasures launches for Nintendo Switch on December 9. Check out all this information and more about Dragon Quest Treasures below: