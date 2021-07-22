EA Officially Announces Dead Space Remake for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC

EA and Motive Studios today formally unveiled the much rumored Dead Space remake.

After months of rumors and years of players asking for a new entry in the beloved survival-horror franchise, EA and Motive Studios are finally ready to deliver. The remake was officially revealed at the end of EA Play Live, promising a title that will fully take advantage of the new-generation of consoles and PC.

Harnessing the power of Frostbite, this remake intends on improving the visuals and enhancing the gameplay while staying true to the original title. Dead Space follows Isaac Clarke, an engineer sent to repair the planet-cracking starship, USG Ishimura. However, upon arrival, he and his find the whole crew slaughtered and transformed into gruesome abominations. Harnessing his engineering skills, Isaac must brave the nightmare, repair the ship, keep his sanity in tact, and find his partner, Nicole.

Dead Space is planned for release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. No word yet on a release window