EA Provides First Deep Dive for FIFA 22

While FIFA 21 was available for current generation consoles when they both launched last November, not a lot was available in the way of upgrades to make it feel completely different. The team behind FIFA 22, however, is bringing the franchise into the future with a ton of core mechanics that will revolutionize the game. Powered by what EA is calling HyperMotion, this technology will replicate on the field what EA was able to accomplish in the studio. For FIFA 22, individual 11-on-11 motion capture information was collected. This will allow for a more proper simulation of what is seen on the field as over 4,000 new animations were captured.

Another big game changer that will hopefully make its way over to other EA Sports franchises are the changes to the A.I. EA has implemented machine learning technology that allows the team to train a neural network that comes from ML-Flow. Ball approach information is generated on-the-fly and includes stride-adjustments and other aspects of the game of soccer. Attacking and defending will offer much more variation and personality and can lead to many unexpected results. There is a ton of information available including videos that can be viewed here. FIFA 22 launches on October 1 for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One/Series X/S, PC and Nintendo Switch. You can view the gameplay trailer below.