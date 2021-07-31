Echoes of the Eye Expansion Lands in Outer Wilds this September

Earlier this week, Annapurna Interactive hosted their own showcase for some of their upcoming indie titles, including new looks at Stray and Solar Ash.

Among the announcements was the reveal of the first and only DLC for Mobius Digital’s space exploration title Outer Wilds. Named “Echoes of the Eye”, the trailer below teases the new mysteries of the upcoming expansion that launches on September 28, as players sit down for one last campfire tale that centers around a “strange satellite photo that can’t be explained.”

Outer Wilds is available now on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and is set to launch on Switch later this year.