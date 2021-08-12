Eidos Montreal Provides Insights on Designs of Guardians of the Galaxy

Much like Crystal Dynamic’s adaptations of the iconic Avengers in their titular game, Eidos Montreal’s approach to the Guardians of the Galaxy feature familiar but unique takes on each member of the dysfunctional space family.

With plenty of noticeable and small details on display, the developer has shared a behind-the-scenes look that provides some insights into the designs of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In the video below, Art Director Bruno Gauthier-Leblanc points out several elements of each member of the cast that eagle-eyed fans may have already noticed, such as the tributes to Star Lord’s fondness for 80’s music and Rocket’s Groot-shaped bead that he wears in his goatee.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is set to launch on October 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch, PS4 and Xbox One.